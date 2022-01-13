Jennison Associates LLC Acquires New Shares in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 205,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,068,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Spirit AeroSystems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 373,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,602,000 after buying an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,868,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.62.

Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $48.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.74. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.93 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.93.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $980.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.58%.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

