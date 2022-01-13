Jennison Associates LLC Buys 599 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,724 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $10,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC increased its position in Bunge by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,198,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Bunge by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bunge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,603,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Bunge by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bunge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BG opened at $98.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.65. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $99.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.90.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. The company had revenue of $14.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 29.63%. Bunge’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 13.20%.

In other Bunge news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 400 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,682. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.89.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

