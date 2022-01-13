Jennison Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 602,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,323 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Arrival were worth $7,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arrival during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Arrival by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Arrival by 217.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Arrival by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Arrival during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARVL stock opened at $7.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.03. Arrival has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $31.97.

Several brokerages recently commented on ARVL. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Arrival in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Arrival in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About Arrival

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

