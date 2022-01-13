Jennison Associates LLC Makes New $11.31 Million Investment in SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH)

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 645,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,314,000. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.02% of SOPHiA Genetics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter worth $14,418,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter worth $2,054,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter worth $1,402,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the third quarter worth $140,000.

SOPH stock opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90. SOPHiA Genetics SA has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $19.80.

SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.08. SOPHiA Genetics had a negative net margin of 168.10% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. The company had revenue of $10.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SOPHiA Genetics SA will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SOPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOPHiA Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen began coverage on shares of SOPHiA Genetics in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

About SOPHiA Genetics

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

