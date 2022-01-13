Jennison Associates LLC Sells 1,872 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,872 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $12,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 40.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

In related news, Director Frederick Blair Wimbush purchased 1,500 shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.82 per share, with a total value of $53,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares stock opened at $41.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $32.26 and a 12-month high of $42.45.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $170.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.54 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 11.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.14%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.