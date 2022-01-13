Jennison Associates LLC Sells 240,716 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 69.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,190 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 240,716 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.17% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $13,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,884,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,487,000 after purchasing an additional 967,343 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $974,084,000 after purchasing an additional 443,420 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 883.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 274,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,767,000 after purchasing an additional 246,607 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,884,000 after purchasing an additional 224,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 728.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 188,541 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,492,000 after purchasing an additional 218,541 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $145.07 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $189.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $129.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total value of $26,750.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total transaction of $50,582.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,471. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.86.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.