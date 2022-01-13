Jennison Associates LLC Trims Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 68,919 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $5,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 134.9% during the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 27,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 15,944 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 3.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 185.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 22,582 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper during the third quarter worth about $1,511,000. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern Copper by 4.6% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $69.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.56. The company has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13. Southern Copper Co. has a 52-week low of $54.92 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.12. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 98.04%.

SCCO has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.93.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

