Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.62

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.62 and last traded at $49.62, with a volume of 591 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.40.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JRONY shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €20.00 ($22.73) price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.40.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

