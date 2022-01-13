Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading Up 3.7%

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY)’s stock price rose 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.24 and last traded at $6.16. Approximately 15,281 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,752,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

JOBY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.64.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Cahill Sciarra bought 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $979,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JOBY. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $772,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth about $1,056,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,210,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation Company Profile (NYSE:JOBY)

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

Recommended Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.