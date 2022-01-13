JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Gap Down to $53.39

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $53.39, but opened at $52.00. JOYY shares last traded at $53.08, with a volume of 1,357 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JOYY currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.90 and a 200 day moving average of $53.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 0.81.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.39. JOYY had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $650.55 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. JOYY’s payout ratio is currently -97.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YY. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of JOYY during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of JOYY by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in JOYY in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in JOYY by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in JOYY by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

