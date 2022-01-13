JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Price Target to €36.00

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) had its price objective lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €42.00 ($47.73) to €36.00 ($40.91) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of Atos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Atos from €37.00 ($42.05) to €28.00 ($31.82) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.79.

Get Atos alerts:

OTCMKTS AEXAY opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80. Atos has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $16.58.

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.