JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ASOS (LON:ASC) a GBX 3,300 Price Target

ASOS (LON:ASC) has been assigned a GBX 3,300 ($44.79) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 3,040 ($41.27) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,300 ($44.79) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital lowered their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,560 ($48.32) to GBX 2,300 ($31.22) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($54.30) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($74.66) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,292.14 ($58.26).

Shares of ASC traded up GBX 250.95 ($3.41) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,509.95 ($34.07). 1,550,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,094. The firm has a market cap of £2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 1,970.50 ($26.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($81.38). The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,385.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,210.47.

In related news, insider Mathew Dunn sold 3,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,479 ($33.65), for a total value of £98,862.52 ($134,196.44). Also, insider Eugenia Ulasewicz purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,539 ($34.46) per share, for a total transaction of £12,695 ($17,232.25).

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

