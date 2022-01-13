JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Price Target to GBX 1,400

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,300 ($17.65) to GBX 1,400 ($19.00) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($21.99) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,775 ($24.09) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.75) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,690.83 ($22.95).

LON DNLM opened at GBX 1,425.39 ($19.35) on Thursday. Dunelm Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,114 ($15.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,599 ($21.70). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.89 billion and a PE ratio of 22.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,362.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,362.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

In other Dunelm Group news, insider Nick Wilkinson sold 93,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,272 ($17.27), for a total value of £1,185,453.12 ($1,609,139.57). Also, insider Laura Carr sold 54,583 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,337 ($18.15), for a total transaction of £729,774.71 ($990,599.58).

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

