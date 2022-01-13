JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) Price Target to GBX 1,400

Dunelm Group (LON:DNLM) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,300 ($17.65) to GBX 1,400 ($19.00) in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.78% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($21.99) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,775 ($24.09) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.75) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,690.83 ($22.95).
LON DNLM opened at GBX 1,425.39 ($19.35) on Thursday. Dunelm Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,114 ($15.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,599 ($21.70). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.89 billion and a PE ratio of 22.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,362.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,362.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
About Dunelm Group
Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.
Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Dunelm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunelm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.