JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) to Underweight

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RANJY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Randstad has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of RANJY stock opened at $36.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.42. Randstad has a twelve month low of $30.91 and a twelve month high of $40.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.54.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Randstad will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Randstad

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

