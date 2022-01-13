JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.7% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 24.4% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,136,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 81,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 45,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.42.

NYSE:JPM traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $169.45. The stock had a trading volume of 391,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,937,408. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.68. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $127.35 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

