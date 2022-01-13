JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Short Interest Down 90.9% in December

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the December 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:JSCPY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.11. 1,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. JSR has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $39.75.
About JSR
