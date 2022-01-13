JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) Short Interest Down 90.9% in December

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the December 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:JSCPY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.11. 1,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. JSR has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $39.75.

Get JSR alerts:

About JSR

JSR Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic rubber and fine chemical materials. It operates through the following segments: Elastomers, Synthetic Resin, Digital Solution, Life Science and Others. The Elastomers segment produces and merchandises general purpose synthetic rubber for automobile tires, special high performance rubber for automotive components, thermoplastic elastomers for plastic enhancements, and emulsion for paper coating.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for JSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.