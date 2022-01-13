Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Buys 486,977 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 7,540.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 493,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 486,977 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.38% of OneMain worth $27,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMF. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OneMain by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OneMain by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OMF shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.46.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.12 per share, for a total transaction of $126,270.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OneMain stock opened at $54.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.60. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.95.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

