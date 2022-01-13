Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Trimble worth $20,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRMB. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in Trimble by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trimble by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $79.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.53 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 2,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total value of $237,303.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James Joel Langley sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRMB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.40.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

