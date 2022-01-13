Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $13.17 Million in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,167,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $272.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.74.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LLY opened at $255.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $244.81 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $178.58 and a one year high of $283.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

