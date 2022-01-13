Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 595.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,433 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Omnicom Group worth $18,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 39,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 25.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 75.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 429,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,350,000 after acquiring an additional 184,189 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 202,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

OMC opened at $77.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.46 and a 12 month high of $86.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.15 and a 200 day moving average of $73.10.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

