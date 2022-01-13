Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $17,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $159.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.49. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $127.21 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.54, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.47.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $938,513.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $770,083.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,608 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

