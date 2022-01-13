Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 2,363 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $19,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in BlackRock by 7.2% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 6,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in BlackRock by 2.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 22.0% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK opened at $885.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $920.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $903.58. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $670.28 and a one year high of $973.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock valued at $36,055,061 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,141.00 to $1,123.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,026.00 to $1,051.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $987.71.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

