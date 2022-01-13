Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 7,051 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,051 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Universal Display worth $15,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 28.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 160.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Universal Display by 0.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $162.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.56. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.39. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $139.83 and a 1-year high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.26 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 19.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OLED shares. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.33.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

