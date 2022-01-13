Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Price Target Cut to 7,400.00

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group to 7,400.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from 8,632.00 to 6,527.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Just Eat Takeaway.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Just Eat Takeaway.com from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3,561.83.

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

NYSE GRUB traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.91. 4,227,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,889,934. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average of $15.17. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $19.84.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 301.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 492.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.