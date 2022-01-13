JustInvest LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

JustInvest LLC cut its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orin Green Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 73.4% in the second quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 37,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 15,670 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 280,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,439,000 after buying an additional 47,497 shares during the last quarter.

CMF opened at $61.73 on Thursday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $61.68 and a one year high of $63.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.39.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

