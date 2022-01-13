Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The company has a market cap of $630.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of -0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.93.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 173.81% and a negative return on equity of 7,204.16%. The firm had revenue of $37.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.73) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 119.8% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 22,350 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 36.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.