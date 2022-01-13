KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Shares Gap Up to $48.36

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.36, but opened at $49.88. KB Financial Group shares last traded at $50.20, with a volume of 3,202 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.
KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter.
About KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB)
KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.
