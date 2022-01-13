KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Shares Gap Up to $48.36

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.36, but opened at $49.88. KB Financial Group shares last traded at $50.20, with a volume of 3,202 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in KB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,249,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 71.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 24,683 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in KB Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $515,000. 5.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

