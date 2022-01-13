KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KB Home had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of KBH stock opened at $42.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.76. KB Home has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.88.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $7,118,290.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $5,086,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 352,032 shares of company stock valued at $14,837,469 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KBH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.
KB Home Company Profile
KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.
