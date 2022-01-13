KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KB Home had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $42.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.76. KB Home has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.88.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $7,118,290.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 121,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $5,086,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 352,032 shares of company stock valued at $14,837,469 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KB Home stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 254.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,836 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.60% of KB Home worth $22,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KBH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

