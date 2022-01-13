KBC Group NV Has $233.60 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,814,648 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 325,615 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up 0.9% of KBC Group NV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. KBC Group NV owned about 0.20% of Applied Materials worth $233,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $437,398,000. Amundi bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $401,644,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,089,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,318 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,617,156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $1.59 on Thursday, hitting $161.14. The stock had a trading volume of 521,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,810,457. The firm has a market cap of $143.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.07 and a twelve month high of $163.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.