KBC Group NV Has $361.66 Million Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

KBC Group NV grew its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,065,621 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 1.3% of KBC Group NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $361,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 17,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 20,525 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 559,435 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $189,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 18,541 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 693,690 shares of company stock worth $230,350,656 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $3.03 on Thursday, reaching $330.23. The stock had a trading volume of 330,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,786,134. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The company has a market cap of $918.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $333.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.59.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.