KBC Group NV Sells 7,209 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,891 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,209 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Intuit were worth $133,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the second quarter worth about $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 59.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total transaction of $24,690,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit stock traded down $12.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $564.82. 14,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,987. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $637.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $577.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $159.94 billion, a PE ratio of 76.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.04. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $359.33 and a one year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $665.10.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

