KBC Group NV Sells 79,816 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,287,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 79,816 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up about 0.7% of KBC Group NV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $190,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP increased its position in Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,633,311 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,635,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,545,767,000 after purchasing an additional 518,556 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,103,939,000 after purchasing an additional 81,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,033,915,000 after acquiring an additional 243,994 shares during the period. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.24.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $5.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,421,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.99. The firm has a market cap of $358.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $108.70 and a one year high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

