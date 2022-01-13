Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kennedy Wilson is a vertically-integrated real estate investment and services company. The company offers a comprehensive array of real estate services including property and asset management, brokerage and auction services, and construction and trust management. Through its fund management and separate account businesses, Kennedy Wilson is a strategic investor and manager of real estate investments in the United States and Japan. The company thrives on opportunity – identifying, creating, seizing and maximizing real estate opportunities. The company is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NYSE KW opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. Kennedy-Wilson has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $24.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 107.98% and a return on equity of 45.77%. The firm had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Kennedy-Wilson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

In related news, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.18 per share, with a total value of $405,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 10.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 284.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the third quarter worth $212,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

