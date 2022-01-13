Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €77.00 Price Target for Zalando (FRA:ZAL)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($87.50) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €96.00 ($109.09) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($137.50) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €92.00 ($104.55) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($110.23) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zalando presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €105.33 ($119.70).

Shares of FRA:ZAL opened at €65.62 ($74.57) on Monday. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($41.28) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($56.66). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €74.82 and its 200 day moving average is €85.77.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

