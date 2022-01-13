Keybank National Association OH Sells 119 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Baidu were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIDU. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 149.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 52.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Baidu by 42.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Baidu by 1,057.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,613 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 19,746 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Baidu by 59.0% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

BIDU has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.71.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $159.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.14 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.97 and a 200-day moving average of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.02.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

