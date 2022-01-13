Keybank National Association OH Takes $235,000 Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in APA by 64.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 461,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 180,823 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 35.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 0.8% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 8.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in APA by 6.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APA stock opened at $32.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.23. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 4.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $33.09.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

A number of research firms recently commented on APA. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist raised APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.61.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

