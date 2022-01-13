KeyCorp Boosts Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Price Target to $160.00

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $146.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LSI. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist increased their target price on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.70.

LSI opened at $142.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of 50.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.92. Life Storage has a fifty-two week low of $77.80 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Life Storage will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $1,009,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $585,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,560. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its holdings in Life Storage by 3.7% during the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 2,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Life Storage by 0.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Life Storage by 10.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Life Storage by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Life Storage by 0.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

