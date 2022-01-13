KeyCorp Increases Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target to $110.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.16% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.42.
Shares of DUK opened at $103.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $79.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy has a 12-month low of $85.56 and a 12-month high of $108.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.
In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.
About Duke Energy
Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.
