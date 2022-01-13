Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:KVSB) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,089,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.55% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II worth $11,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at $149,000.

NASDAQ:KVSB opened at $6.76 on Thursday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $11.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.02.

In other news, major shareholder Vinod Khosla bought 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

