Kin Trading Down 10.9% Over Last Week (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 13th. Over the last week, Kin has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One Kin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Kin has a market capitalization of $93.70 million and $3.29 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.15 or 0.00185170 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00064140 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.76 or 0.00210003 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00044763 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00076277 BTC.

About Kin

Kin (CRYPTO:KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,679,208,354,336 coins. Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Kin is a decentralized ecosystem composed of a group of digital services launched by Kik. The Kin token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency that is to be used for daily online activities such as instant messaging, social media, tipping and payments within the Kin Ecosystem. The Kin token will also serve as the basis of interchangeability with other digital services. Kin is migrating to the new kin blockchain, which is a fork of the Stellar blockchain and is based on a technology different from that of the existing Ethereum-based Kin. Kin will be enabling all ERC20 Kin token holders to swap their tokens for the new Kin Coin, which will be native to the Kin blockchain. All participants in the Kin Ecosystem, token holders and developers alike, will be completing the migration over the coming months. Kin will provide several procedures for swapping ERC20 Kin tokens for the new Kin Coin. Kin is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Kin uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. “

Buying and Selling Kin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

