Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Boosts Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,456,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $579,661,000 after purchasing an additional 90,302 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,576,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,518,000 after buying an additional 14,525 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 721,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,065,000 after buying an additional 17,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 632,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,510,000 after buying an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. 73.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.79.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,026 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,578.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac acquired 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.33 per share, for a total transaction of $299,867.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $73.95 on Thursday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.30 and a 52-week high of $103.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.32.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $189.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.13 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.35% and a negative net margin of 75.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.50) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

