Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 498.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 842,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,365,000 after purchasing an additional 818,514 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 275.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 471,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,319,000 after purchasing an additional 346,254 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,718,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,648,000 after purchasing an additional 341,716 shares during the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 779,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,622,000 after purchasing an additional 325,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,460,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,978,000 after acquiring an additional 325,238 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $81.25 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $85.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.38 and a 200-day moving average of $78.40.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

