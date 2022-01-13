Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 3,795 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC reduced its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NCLH. FMR LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 245,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after buying an additional 53,190 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 18,672 shares during the period. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.85.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $22.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.62. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 74.83% and a negative net margin of 2,158.84%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 2248.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

