Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Boosts Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,438 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in FedEx by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,363,000 after acquiring an additional 16,904 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 6.7% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 104,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,055,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $2,327,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 8.5% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $2.89 on Thursday, reaching $259.10. 28,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,511,339. The company has a market cap of $68.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.73 and a 200-day moving average of $257.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $216.34 and a one year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. UBS Group set a $369.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

