Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $5.67 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in CSX by 237.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 423,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after buying an additional 297,883 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,248 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 146.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 18,903 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in CSX by 224.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 119,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 82,476 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.79. The stock had a trading volume of 229,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,929,295. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $38.01. The company has a market capitalization of $81.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.26.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. CSX’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.03.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

