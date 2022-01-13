Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Has $6.48 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1,496.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,039 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Marriott International by 69.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. 59.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.42.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $588,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,854,287 over the last 90 days. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $166.48. The company had a trading volume of 25,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,167. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.69 and its 200-day moving average is $149.14. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.50 and a 12-month high of $171.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.10 and a beta of 1.76.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.