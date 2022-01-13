Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Purchases 9,409 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 49.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $5,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 292.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

ARE traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $210.39. 16,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.78. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.37 and a 1 year high of $224.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.91%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

