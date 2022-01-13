Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Sells 639 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,822 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 2.3% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $25,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,630,178 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $892,656,000 after purchasing an additional 62,902 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,736,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.90, for a total value of $42,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 693,690 shares of company stock valued at $230,350,656. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $331.65. 400,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,786,134. The firm has a market cap of $922.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.59.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

