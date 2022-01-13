Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $65.00

Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $65.00 and last traded at $65.20, with a volume of 399737 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.41.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.63.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $689,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John A. Borgeson sold 876 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.42, for a total value of $101,107.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,726 shares of company stock worth $2,175,822 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,988,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,899,000 after buying an additional 50,665 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOD)

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

