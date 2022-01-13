Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €51.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been assigned a €51.00 ($57.95) price objective by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($39.77) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.40 ($41.36) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €52.00 ($59.09) price objective on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €45.90 ($52.16).

Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of €28.92 ($32.86) and a fifty-two week high of €36.12 ($41.05).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

